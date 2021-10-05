See October 5 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 1 new death in Onondaga, 1 in Jefferson County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here is your daily update on COVID-19 numbers in Central New York counties as reported by local health departments.

Onondaga County

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and the health department reported the death of one neighbor to COVID, who was a 55-year-old woman with underlying conditions. There are 82 neighbors in the hospital and 26 in the ICU, and 77% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated. There were 137 new cases recorded.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County reported the loss of one neighbor to the virus, with 30 new cases recorded in the county. This is the second neighbor who has died in the county this week, bringing the total deaths to 92. There are 19 neighbors hospitalized, and that number increased by one from October 4.

Cayuga County

Cayuga County saw 47 new cases, with 70% of them being unvaccinated. There are 23 county neighbors in the hospital, and 52% of them are unvaccinated. Of those in the hospital, about 83% are over the age of 50. There is one neighbor in their 40s, one in their 30s, and two under the age of 20 in the hospital. There were no new deaths reported.

Oneida County

Oneida County recorded 98 new positive cases, and there are 60 neighbors in the hospital. Of those, 14 are in the ICU, and 13/14 are unvaccinated. There are now eight neighbors on ventilators, and all of them are unvaccinated. This is up from seven on Monday. Every hospitalized neighbor under 50 is unvaccinated, and 66% of hospitalized neighbors over 50 are unvaccinated. There were no new deaths in Oneida County from the virus.

Check back here for updates as other local counties report their numbers.