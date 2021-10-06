See October 6 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 1 new death in Onondaga, 1 in Cayuga County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here is your daily update on COVID-19 numbers in Central New York counties as reported by local health departments.

Onondaga County

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and the health department reported the loss of one neighbor Wednesday, who was a man in his 50s with underlying conditions. There are 86 neighbors in the hospital, with 22 in the ICU. McMahon says 73% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated. There were 204 new cases reported.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 204 new cases. ( 557 cases last Mon-Wed, 537 cases this Mon-Wed) 40% HH contacts. 42% under 29 yrs old. 1315 active cases. 86 residents in the Hospital with 22 in ICU(73%unvaxed). Sadly we lost 1 neighbor male 50ees underlying conditions. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) October 6, 2021

Cayuga County

Cayuga County announced the loss of one neighbor to the virus, who was a man in his 50s. Out of respect to the victim’s family, the health department did not release any other information. The county reported 30 new cases, and there are 22 neighbors in the hospital. Of all those hospitalized, 45% are unvaccinated, and 86% of the total hospitalized are over the age of 50.

Oneida County

Oneida County has reported 142 new cases, and 63 neighbors in the hospital. Of those hospitalized, 78% are unvaccinated. There are 15 neighbors in the ICU, and 14 of them are unvaccinated. There are 7 on ventilators, and all of them are unvaccinated. The county says 13/63 hospitalized live in nursing homes, and 46% of those cases are unvaccinated.

142 new #COVID19 cases reported in #OneidaCounty today. 1,067 active cases, 4.3% positivity rate, 63 residents hospitalized (49 unvax), 15 ICU (14 unvax), 7 vents (all unvax), 13 from long-term care sites (6 unvax) & 1,918 iso & quar. For more info: https://t.co/zkj2JtmgFd pic.twitter.com/OFZJRbPnbC — Anthony J. Picente Jr. (@AJPicenteJr) October 6, 2021

Of all those hospitalized, 84% are age 50 and above, and about 74% of those 50 and above who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. All of the hospitalized neighbors under 50 are unvaccinated. There were no new deaths reported.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County reported 83 new cases, with 22 in the hospital. There were no new deaths from COVID in the county.

Madison County

Madison County reported 33 new cases, with 10 neighbors in the hospital. There are 173 active cases in the county.