See September 16 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 1 death in Onondaga, 2 in Oneida County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — So far on September 16, Onondaga County has reported one new death due to COVID, with 100 new cases recorded. There are 96 neighbors in the hospital, with 21 in the ICU, with 19 of which unvaccinated, as county executive Ryan McMahon announced in a briefing on Thursday.

Oneida County reported two new deaths, with 144 new cases, 53 hospitalized including 16 in the ICU.

Cayuga County reported 72 new cases, and 22 neighbors are currently hospitalized. There are no new deaths in Cayuga County from COVID.

According to the Tompkins County Health Department website, there were 38 new cases, 11 hospitalizations, and no new deaths. Madison County has reported 16 new cases and no new deaths.

