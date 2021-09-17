See September 17 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 2 new deaths in Onondaga, 1 in Oneida County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Local counties have been seeing more deaths and patients in the ICU due to COVID this month. Here is your daily update on what the numbers look like.

So far, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the death of two county neighbors, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s. McMahon said both had underlying conditions. The county executive said there are 271 new cases, and 95 people are hospitalized with 20 of those in the ICU.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 271 new cases. 1060 active cases. HH contacts 27%, Higher Ed 20%, travel 3%. Hospitalizations at 95 residents with ICU at 20 residents(90% unvaxed). Sadly we lost 2 neighbors male 40's, female 70's both had serious underlying conditions. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 17, 2021

Oneida County has reported one new COVID-19 death, with 53 neighbors hospitalized, and 13 of those in the ICU. Seven of those patients are on ventilators. There were 106 new cases reported. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. announced the full report in a tweet.