See September 20 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 4 new deaths in Onondaga, 1 in Oswego, 7 in Oneida County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here are the numbers for COVID-19 in CNY, as reported by local health departments.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the loss of four neighbors over the weekend, including a man in his 60s, and three women in their 70s, 80s and 90s, respectively. All four had underlying conditions, the county executive said. Over the weekend, the county saw 412 new cases, plus 146 new cases reported on Monday. There are 19 neighbors currently in the ICU.
Oswego County has seen a 300% increase in hospitalized COVID cases this week compared to last, with 412 new cases and one new death from the virus as of September 20.
Oneida County saw seven new deaths from the virus over the weekend, according to the Oneida County Health Department and county executive Anthony Picente. There are 258 new cases, with 48 hospitalizations and 14 in the ICU, the health department says.
Madison County reported 51 new cases and no new deaths. Cayuga County reported 78 new cases over the weekend and no new deaths.