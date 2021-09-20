See September 20 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 4 new deaths in Onondaga, 1 in Oswego, 7 in Oneida County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here are the numbers for COVID-19 in CNY, as reported by local health departments.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the loss of four neighbors over the weekend, including a man in his 60s, and three women in their 70s, 80s and 90s, respectively. All four had underlying conditions, the county executive said. Over the weekend, the county saw 412 new cases, plus 146 new cases reported on Monday. There are 19 neighbors currently in the ICU.

.@OnondagaCounty covid 19 update. Sat 221 cases, Sun 191 cases, today 146 cases. Weekend total 558 cases. This is down from last weekends 3 day total of 575 cases. 28% HH contacts 9% travel. 38% of cases were fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations down to 90 residents with — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 20, 2021

Oswego County has seen a 300% increase in hospitalized COVID cases this week compared to last, with 412 new cases and one new death from the virus as of September 20.

Oneida County saw seven new deaths from the virus over the weekend, according to the Oneida County Health Department and county executive Anthony Picente. There are 258 new cases, with 48 hospitalizations and 14 in the ICU, the health department says.

258 new #COVID19 cases & 7 new COVID-related deaths reported in #OneidaCounty 9/17-9/19. 3.8% positivity rate, 916 active cases, 48 residents hospitalized (28 unvax), 14 ICU (10 unvax), 8 vents (6 unvax) & 1,709 iso/quar For more numbers: https://t.co/J4Ige6ecgU pic.twitter.com/22fmJ8sUQ4 — Anthony J. Picente Jr. (@AJPicenteJr) September 20, 2021

Madison County reported 51 new cases and no new deaths. Cayuga County reported 78 new cases over the weekend and no new deaths.