See September 21 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 1 death in Cayuga, 1 in Oswego County

CENTRAL NEW YORK — Here is your daily update on COVID-19 numbers in local Central New York counties.

Cayuga County has reported one new death, a woman in her 70s. They have not released any other information out of respect for her family. The county saw 54 new cases, and there are currently 20 neighbors in the hospital. The health department says 70% of them are unvaccinated.

Oswego County reported one new death from the virus, with 497 active cases in the county. The county has not released information on Tuesday about the number of people in the hospital and subsequent vaccination statuses.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that the county has seen 150 new cases, with 80 neighbors hospitalized and 19 in the ICU, and there have been no new deaths as of Tuesday. The county executive said 95% of those in the ICU were unvaccinated.

Oneida County reported 146 new cases on Tuesday, with 48 hospitalized and 15 in the ICU. The county says 80% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated. There were no new deaths in Oneida County as of Tuesday.