CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here is your daily update on COVID numbers for Central New York counties as of Thursday, September 23.

The Onondaga County Health Department reported four new deaths on Thursday, with 126 new cases.

Oneida County has seen 89 new cases, with 57 in the hospital and 17 in the ICU. About 82% of neighbors in the ICU are unvaccinated. Eight residents are on ventilators. There were no new deaths in Oneida County.