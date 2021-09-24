See September 24 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 3 new deaths in Onondaga County, 2 in Oneida County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The CNY region has seen more deaths due to COVID in the last day, as well as more hospitalizations and cases. Here are the numbers as reported by local health departments.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the loss of three people Friday. The deaths were two women in their 40s and 60s respectively, and one man in his 70s with underlying conditions. The county saw 123 new coronavirus cases, and there are 21 people in the ICU. 91% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated.

This marks 17 deaths over the course of one week in Onondaga County, with two reported last Friday September 17, four over the weekend, four on Wednesday, four on Thursday, and the most recent three on Friday, September 24.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 123 new cases. 972 active cases. 28% hh contacts. 24% of cases under 11. Hospitalizations are holding steady at 78 residents. We have 21 residents in the ICU(91% unvaxed). Another tough day as we are reporting 3 new deaths

1/2 — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 24, 2021

Oneida County saw two new COVID deaths, with 157 new cases, 60 in the hospital and 18 of those in the ICU. About 83% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated. Six of those are in ventilators, and all of them are unvaccinated.

Madison County has reported 36 new cases for today, with some of those cases being from previous days due to a lab backup, the county says. There are three people in the hospital and no new deaths.

Jefferson County reported 57 new cases, with 10 hospitalizations and no new deaths.

Cayuga County reported 32 new cases, with 19 neighbors in the hospital. Of those hospitalized, 57% are unvaccinated, and 63% of the hospitalized are age 60 and above.

Check back here for updates as local counties release information.