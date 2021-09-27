See September 27 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 6 new deaths in Onondaga, 3 in Cayuga, 3 in Oswego, 4 in Oneida County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here are the numbers for COVID-19 in Central New York counties, as reported by local health departments.

Onondaga County

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced in a press briefing that the county reported six deaths over the weekend, including two women in their 50s with no underlying conditions, a woman in her 60s with underlying conditions, and three men in their 40s, 50s, and 80s, all with underlying conditions. There are 83 neighbors hospitalized, with 24 in the ICU. McMahon said 91.7% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated.

Over the weekend, there were 31 new admissions to the hospital, with a total of 436 new cases over Saturday and Sunday. There were 169 new cases Monday.

Cayuga County

Cayuga County reported three new deaths from COVID-19, including a woman in her 30s, a man in his 80s, and another man in his 100s. The county did not release more information out of respect to the victims’ families, and this has made the total death count 101 for the county. There were 82 new cases reported from the weekend, with 20 neighbors in the hospital, and 60% of them are 60 years and older.

Oswego County

Oswego County reported three new deaths from the virus as per the New York State Department of Health, with 446 new cases recorded. There were no statistics released by Oswego County on vaccination statuses of those cases or deaths, but the Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that “the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are in the unvaccinated.”

Oneida County

Oneida County reported four new deaths over the weekend, with 58 neighbors hospitalized and 15 in the ICU. Of those in the ICU, 80% are unvaccinated. There are seven neighbors on ventilators, and all are unvaccinated. Of the total hospitalized, 67% are 60 years or older and 64% of those are unvaccinated.

Madison County

Madison County reported 175 active cases, with breakthrough cases making up .7% of the total vaccinated population. The county said 0.01% of all those fully vaccinated have been hospitalized with COVID. Madison County did not report any new deaths.