See September 28 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 1 new death in Onondaga, 2 in Oneida County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here is your daily update on COVID-19 numbers across Central New York, as reported by local health departments.

Onondaga County

Onondaga County announced one new death from the virus, with 87 neighbors in the hospital and 26 in critical condition, according to the Onondaga County Health Department website. There were 230 new cases in the last day. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon did not tweet information today about the age or health of the most recent COVID-19 victim.

Oneida County

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and the health department have announced the deaths of two neighbors, with 60 in the hospital, and 12 of those in the ICU. The county says about 83% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated. There are 6 neighbors on ventilators, and all are unvaccinated. There were 58 new cases reported.

58 new #COVID19 cases & 2 COVID-related deaths reported in #OneidaCounty today. 948 active cases, 4.4% positivity rate, 60 residents hospitalized (40 unvax), 12 ICU (10 unvax), 6 vents (all unvax) & 1,448 iso & quar. For more info: https://t.co/LxKSFT3CLA. pic.twitter.com/eDvEn8osZP — Anthony J. Picente Jr. (@AJPicenteJr) September 28, 2021

Chenango County

Chenango County reported one new death from COVID, with two neighbors in the hospital. One of them is vaccinated, the other is not. There are 105 active cases, and 69% of them are unvaccinated.

Madison County

Madison County reported 58 new cases, bringing it to 196 active cases. There were no new deaths in Madison County.

Cayuga County

Cayuga County reported 48 new cases, with 60% of them being unvaccinated. There are 16 neighbors in the hospital, and about 69% of them are unvaccinated. About 62% of those hospitalized are 60-years-old and above.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County reported 42 new cases, with 15 neighbors hospitalized and no new deaths.