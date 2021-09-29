See September 29 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 3 new deaths in Onondaga, 1 in Cayuga, 2 in Oneida County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here is your daily update on COVID-19 numbers in Central New York, as reported from local health departments.

Onondaga County

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and the health department announced the deaths of three neighbors to the virus, including one man in his 80s with underlying conditions, and two nursing home deaths reported by the state. There are 88 neighbors in the hospital, with 25 in the ICU, and 92% of those are unvaccinated.

Cayuga County

Cayuga County reported one new death, a neighbor in his 50s. The county did not release more information out of respect to the victim’s family. There were 27 new cases, and 62% of them are unvaccinated. There are 17 neighbors in the hospital, and about 65% of them are unvaccinated. About 88% of those in the hospital are 50-years-old and above, with one in their 30s and one child under 10.

Oneida County

Oneida County reported two new deaths from COVID, and 126 new positive cases. The county reported the percentages of unvaccinated new cases each week in September (61%, 71%, 72%, 73%) which average to 69% of cases in September being unvaccinated. 72% of cases were between 18 and 64 years old. There are 56 neighbors in the hospital, with nine in the ICU. Four of those are on ventilators, and all are unvaccinated.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County reported 85 new cases with 13 neighbors in the hospital. There were no new deaths in Jefferson County, and the count stands at 90.