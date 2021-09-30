See September 30 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 2 new deaths in Onondaga, 1 in Cayuga, 1 in Oneida County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here is your daily update on COVID numbers in Central New York, as reported by local health departments.

Onondaga County

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and the health department reported the loss of two more neighbors form the virus, one man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s, both with underlying conditions. There are 74 neighbors in the hospital, with 23 in the ICU. There were 277 new cases, and about 39% of them are under the age of 19.

Cayuga County

Cayuga County reported one new death to COVID, a man in his 60s. Out of respect to his family, the health department did not release more information. There were 28 new cases, and there are 17 in the hospital. Of those hospitalized, 82% are age 50 and above.

Oneida County

Oneida County reported the death of one neighbor, with 50 county neighbors hospitalized. Of all those hospitalized, 66% are unvaccinated. There are 12 in the ICU, and about 67% are unvaccinated. There are seven neighbors on ventilators, and five of them are unvaccinated. The county reported 133 new cases.

Madison County

Madison County reported 43 new cases, with seven neighbors hospitalized. There are 229 active cases, and the seven-day average for new cases sits at 27.9. There were no new deaths reported.

