Seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, Cayuga County to offer more testing

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County is another part of Central New York seeing COVID-19 numbers trending in the wrong direction. On Thursday, there were 32 new cases and Auburn Hospital is treating 13 people for the virus.

The spike in cases is presenting a number of challenges for health department staff, like contact tracing. They are shifting to virtual contact tracing to keep up with the demand. So why are there so many more contacts now?

“Don’t like to pass the blame, but it is all our individual behaviors isn’t it? It is people who are going to gatherings, it is dinners, it is going out to the restaurant or the bar, and it is hanging out with your friends. No one is immune to this, and I think people are making inappropriate assumptions that their sniffly nose means they aren’t positive. Well, they are,” said Kathleen Cuddy, Cayuga County Public Health Director.

Cayuga County will be offering more testing clinics on Saturday for those who are symptomatic and asymptomatic.

For symptomatic testing, a clinic will be held at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Auburn from 9 a.m. to noon.

For asymptomatic testing, a clinic at the Emerson Park Pavilion on West Lake Road will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You must make an appointment for both clinics online on the Cayuga County Health Department website, and the deadline is Friday at 4 p.m.