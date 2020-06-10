Interactive Maps

Self-swab COVID-19 test available at Rite Aid stores in Cortland and Corning

CAMP HILL, P.A. (WSYR-TV) — Rite Aid Pharmacies announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring COVID-19 self-swab testing sites to 2 Central New York locations on Thursday, June 11.

The sites will be located at the Rite Aid store located at 1067 State Route 222 in Cortland and the Rite Aid store located at 100 Conhocton Street in Corning.

Each site will utilize self-swab tests which will be overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists through the store’s drive-through pharmacy window.

All adults 18 years or older are eligible for testing.

Pre-registration and an appointment is required at RiteAid.com.

