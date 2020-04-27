Senator Schumer calls on FDA to stop test at home coronavirus kits

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York Senator Chuck Schumer is pushing for a crackdown on coronavirus test kits.
The Senate Minority Leader is calling on the FDA to put a stop to do-it-yourself test kits that are popping up on the internet. He’s asking the FDA to oversee the market and ramp-up inspections so these kits don’t lead to a false sense of security, especially in hot spots like New York State.
