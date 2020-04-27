Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Senator Schumer calls on FDA to stop test at home coronavirus kits

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York Senator Chuck Schumer is pushing for a crackdown on coronavirus test kits. 

The Senate Minority Leader is calling on the FDA to put a stop to do-it-yourself test kits that are popping up on the internet. He’s asking the FDA to oversee the market and ramp-up inspections so these kits don’t lead to a false sense of security,  especially in hot spots like New York State.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected