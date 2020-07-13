Senator Schumer pushing for school and small business funding in upcoming stimulus bill

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senator Chuck Schumer is throwing his support behind the reopening of schools in September, so long as schools have the supplies they need to do it safely.

A provision in an upcoming stimulus bill provides districts funding for personal protective equipment.

Senator Schumer was also on the shores of Oneida Lake, Monday to announce legislation to help small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate Minority Leader unveiled the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program, or P4.

The proposed legislation would provide funding to local small business owners by extending the PPP loan period to the end of the year.

It would also provide the option for a second loan for those eligible. P4 second loans would allow businesses to access funds worth 250% of their monthly payroll costs, up to a maximum of $2 million.