Send in your question as we go in-depth on the coronavirus vaccine this Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday, we will have an in-depth look at the coronavirus vaccine and its impact on Central New York.

SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s Chief of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Stephen Thomas will join us live between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to answer your questions about the vaccine.

Dr. Thomas is the lead principal investigator in the trials of the Pfizer vaccine.

If you have a question you would like to submit, please fill out the information below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected