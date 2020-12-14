Send in your question as we go in-depth on the coronavirus vaccine this Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday, we will have an in-depth look at the coronavirus vaccine and its impact on Central New York.
SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s Chief of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Stephen Thomas will join us live between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to answer your questions about the vaccine.
Dr. Thomas is the lead principal investigator in the trials of the Pfizer vaccine.
If you have a question you would like to submit, please fill out the information below.
