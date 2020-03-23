Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Seneca 7 canceled, Mountain Goat goes virtual, Buffalo postpones until next year

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
mountain goat_1525208260608.JPG.jpg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The COVID-19 crisis Monday claimed two races popular with Central New York runners.

The Dunn Tire Mountain Goat scheduled for May 3, a ten-mile run through Syracuse’s most challenging hills, will now be a virtual race.

Organizers of the Mountain Goat say all runners currently registered will be transferred to its virtual race.

A virtual race involves running the same distance as the regular race within a given time window, but on your own over a course the runner determines.

Runners who take part in the virtual race will still get their shirts, medals, and other premium items when it is safe for volunteers to get together and pack and mail them out.

The Mountain Goat has long been a race where no refunds or deferments are offered, however, race organizers are giving runners the option to defer your race at no additional charge to the 2021 Mountain Goat, donate your registration fees to a Section III scholarship fund, or request a 50% refund.

Organizers say at this point they have already incurred considerable expenses in preparing for the race. You can find more information here.

The Seneca 7 relay, which circles the 77.7 miles around Seneca Lake scheduled for April 26, has been canceled.

“This is uncharted territory,” says race co-director Jackie Augustine. “We’ve held the Seneca7 nine years in a row, in all kinds of weather, and we’ve never had to consider canceling before this year.”

The news release did not provide any information about deferments or refunds.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out for clarification.

And for Central New Yorkers planning a trip for the Buffalo Marathon and Half Marathon scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, that race has been postponed until May 30, 2021.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected