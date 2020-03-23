Seneca 7 canceled, Mountain Goat goes virtual, Buffalo postpones until next year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The COVID-19 crisis Monday claimed two races popular with Central New York runners.

The Dunn Tire Mountain Goat scheduled for May 3, a ten-mile run through Syracuse’s most challenging hills, will now be a virtual race.

Organizers of the Mountain Goat say all runners currently registered will be transferred to its virtual race.

A virtual race involves running the same distance as the regular race within a given time window, but on your own over a course the runner determines.

Runners who take part in the virtual race will still get their shirts, medals, and other premium items when it is safe for volunteers to get together and pack and mail them out.

The Mountain Goat has long been a race where no refunds or deferments are offered, however, race organizers are giving runners the option to defer your race at no additional charge to the 2021 Mountain Goat, donate your registration fees to a Section III scholarship fund, or request a 50% refund.

Organizers say at this point they have already incurred considerable expenses in preparing for the race. You can find more information here.

The Seneca 7 relay, which circles the 77.7 miles around Seneca Lake scheduled for April 26, has been canceled.

“This is uncharted territory,” says race co-director Jackie Augustine. “We’ve held the Seneca7 nine years in a row, in all kinds of weather, and we’ve never had to consider canceling before this year.”

The news release did not provide any information about deferments or refunds.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out for clarification.

And for Central New Yorkers planning a trip for the Buffalo Marathon and Half Marathon scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, that race has been postponed until May 30, 2021.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9