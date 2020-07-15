Seneca County cracking down on face coverings

WATERLOO, NY (WSYR-TV) — Both health officials and law enforcement agencies in Seneca County will start conducting random checks at businesses to make sure employees and customers are complying with a state mandate that they wear face coverings in public.

The Seneca County Attorney’s office says the enforcement crackdown is possible thanks to a state regulatory change and guidance for penalties on those who do not follow the social distancing and mask requirements.

Seneca County officials say the state requires: “Business operators and building owners, and those authorized on their behalf shall deny admittance to any person who fails to comply with this section [requiring facecoverings] and shall require or compel such persons’ removal.”

Fines of $1,000 can be imposed on individuals who do not comply, and businesses could be fined $2,000 a day for non-compliance.

The Seneca County Attorney’s office also says the names of businesses receiving warning letters or violation notices will be released to the public and news media.

