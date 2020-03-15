Seneca County declares State of Emergency, school districts to suspend class starting Wednesday

WATERLOO N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Seneca County has declared a State of Emergency in response to COVID-19 and plans to suspend class at all schools in the county starting Wednesday, March 18.

In a statement, Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Hayssen said the decision was made in collaboration with superintendents across the county.

The order also includes the suspension of all extra-curricular activities until the anticipated date of April 13, 2020.

On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order relieving school districts from their typical 180-day requirement due to the COVID-19 outbreak in NYS.

“The declaration can be updated at any time, but will remain in effect for the next thirty day,” said Seneca County Emergency Manager, Melissa Taylor.

Hayssen said the decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of all Seneca County residents.

There remain no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Seneca County, although neighbors are being advised to practice social distancing to prevent and slow down the potential transmission of the virus.