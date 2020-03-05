Senior living facility gets ahead of potential spread of COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While there are still no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Central New York, local businesses are making sure they’re prepared.

At Loretto, proactive measures for staff, residents and family members are already in place for flu season.

“With flu, we just expect to see it every year and coronavirus is something new,” Dr. Douglas Tucker, chief medical officer of Pace CNY said.

However, when it comes to the new virus, the senior living facility is taking extra precautions.

“This is new for everybody, but we are taking proactive steps to also make sure our staff are educated,” said Julie Sheedy, Loretto’s chief marketing officer.

The steps are similar to how Loretto handles all viruses, especially the flu:

Continuing to practice universal health precautions (i.e washing hands, avoid touching face, etc.)

Mandatory staff meetings are held to monitor and discuss any new developments of the COVID-19

Visitors showing any symptoms or feeling ill are asked to stay home

“We’ve had a lot of practice in this regard because coronavirus spreads a lot like flu does,” Tucker said.

The one thing that Loretto added to their visitor restrictions, those who have traveled to countries with widespread COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has, the facility is asking for you to stay home.

“We’re happy to help you reach out to them in another way, connect by phone but we try to protect the residents and the staff as much as we can,” Sheedy explained.

Should the COVID-19 make its way to Central New York, Loretto feels well prepared.

“With coronavirus, we’ve got processes in place and how we do things. Isolating the person, wearing the appropriate masks, working with the Health Department and local hospitals to be sure we’re following all of those processes as they go,” said Tucker.

Loretto told NewsChannel 9 that nobody at any of their facilities is under suspicion for COVID-19 at this time.

