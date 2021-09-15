September 15 COVID numbers for CNY: 3 deaths in Onondaga, 2 in Tompkins, 2 in Oneida, 1 in Jefferson

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the past week, Onondaga County has been hit hard by COVID-19. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon gave his most recent social media update on the virus as of Wednesday, September 15.

Onondaga County has lost three neighbors in the last day, one being a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, and one nursing home death due to COVID-19. There are currently 23 county residents in the Intensive Care Unit.

.@OnondagaCounty covid 19 update 79 new cases. HH Contacts + Travel 21% of cases. Active cases down to 982. 41% of cases today fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations down to 88 residents with 23 in the ICU(87% unvaccinated). Sadly we lost 3 neighbors Male late 50's, — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 15, 2021

The Tompkins County Health Department has announced two new deaths from the virus, with 44 new cases and nine currently hospitalized.

Updated Table: 44 new positive cases, 218 active cases, 9 hospitalizations, 2 deaths reported.



Sadly, TCHD was notified of the deaths of 2 Tompkins County residents. We extend our condolences to the families of these individuals.

Press Release: https://t.co/9N6GJNLJVF#twithaca pic.twitter.com/qNXXSK6lTP — Tompkins County Health Department (@TompkinsHealth) September 15, 2021

Oneida County has reported two new deaths from the virus, with 87 new cases and 13 currently in the ICU. Cayuga County has reported 55 new cases, 25 county neighbors currently hospitalized, and no new deaths. Madison County reported 36 new cases and no new deaths.

Jefferson County has reported its first COVID-19 death in three weeks.

Check back here for updates as more information is released from local counties.