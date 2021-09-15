September 15 COVID numbers for CNY: 3 deaths in Onondaga, 2 in Tompkins, 2 in Oneida, 1 in Jefferson

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the past week, Onondaga County has been hit hard by COVID-19. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon gave his most recent social media update on the virus as of Wednesday, September 15.

Onondaga County has lost three neighbors in the last day, one being a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, and one nursing home death due to COVID-19. There are currently 23 county residents in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Tompkins County Health Department has announced two new deaths from the virus, with 44 new cases and nine currently hospitalized.

Oneida County has reported two new deaths from the virus, with 87 new cases and 13 currently in the ICU. Cayuga County has reported 55 new cases, 25 county neighbors currently hospitalized, and no new deaths. Madison County reported 36 new cases and no new deaths.

Jefferson County has reported its first COVID-19 death in three weeks.

