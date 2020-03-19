Closings
There are currently 30 active closings. Click for more details.

Seventh person tests positive for COVID-19 in Onondaga County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Ryan McMahon and Onondaga County Seal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A seventh person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Onondaga County. County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the new confirmed case in his daily Facebook Live.

Not much was information was released, other than the newest confirmed case is a male in his 30s.

McMahon also mentioned that 185 tests were sent to the lab and of the 83 that have come back, 81 of those tests were negative. Another 53 tests were sent off to the lab on Thursday morning. McMahon also mentioned that 21 people were under mandatory quarantine.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected