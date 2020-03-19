Seventh person tests positive for COVID-19 in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A seventh person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Onondaga County. County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the new confirmed case in his daily Facebook Live.

Not much was information was released, other than the newest confirmed case is a male in his 30s.

McMahon also mentioned that 185 tests were sent to the lab and of the 83 that have come back, 81 of those tests were negative. Another 53 tests were sent off to the lab on Thursday morning. McMahon also mentioned that 21 people were under mandatory quarantine.

