Several new potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced five more potential COVID-19 exposures on Saturday, including an employee at a Dollar General who recently tested positive for the virus.
If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days after your visit.
July 7-10 and July 13 (employee):
- Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift each day
- Place of exposure: Dollar General located at 103 West Main St. in Waterville
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/27/20
July 10:
- Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Aldi located on the Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/24/20
July 10:
- Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/24/20
July 13:
- Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Place of exposure: IHOP located on French Road in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes, except while eating
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/27/20
July 15:
- Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Taj Mahal located at 60 Genesee St. in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes, except while eating
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/29/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider, and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more news regarding COVID-19 and Oneida County, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Town of LaFayette’s promise of unlimited water supply may be running out: Your Stories
- ALERT: Heat Advisory for much of CNY Sunday
- Watch: The Sunday Mass from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese
- Face coverings required at Aldi stores starting July 27
- Several new potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Oneida County
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App