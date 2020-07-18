Several new potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced five more potential COVID-19 exposures on Saturday, including an employee at a Dollar General who recently tested positive for the virus.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days after your visit.

July 7-10 and July 13 (employee):

Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift each day

Place of exposure: Dollar General located at 103 West Main St. in Waterville

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/27/20

July 10:

Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi located on the Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/24/20

July 10:

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/24/20

July 13:

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: IHOP located on French Road in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes, except while eating

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/27/20

July 15:

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Taj Mahal located at 60 Genesee St. in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes, except while eating

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/29/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider, and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

For more news regarding COVID-19 and Oneida County, click here.