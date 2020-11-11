Several Onondaga Co. businesses fined, issued shutdown notices for COVID-19 violations

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several businesses in Onondaga County have either been warned, fined or served business shutdown notices due to violating COVID-19 guidelines.

All of the following information was given to NewsChannel 9 from the Office of the Onondaga County Executive.

Bada Bing in Syracuse

Bada Bing located at 234 Wolf St. in Syracuse had an unauthorized, live performance.

Due to this violation, the business was served a warning on July 29 and a fine on Aug. 29.

The business paid Onondaga County $1,000 on Sept. 8.

Brothers Fine Foods in Syracuse

Brothers Fine Foods located at 106 Dudley St. #3638 in Syracuse failed to enforce the wearing of face coverings.

Due to this violation, the business was served a fine on Oct. 28.

The business appealed the fine on Nov. 2.

Buffoons in Manlius

Buffoons located at 107 E. Seneca St. in Manlius failed to enforce social distancing among customers.

Due to this, they were served a fine on Halloween, which they appealed on Nov. 2.

Club 11 in Syracuse

Club 11 located at 1799 Brewerton Rd. in Syracuse had a number of violations.

The business failed to enforce face coverings and social distancing. They also had a max capacity gathering violation.

They were served a fine on Oct. 30, which they appealed on Nov. 6.

Great Northern Mall in Clay

The Great Northern Mall located on State Route 31 in Clay was unauthorized to operate.

They were served a business shutdown notice on Oct. 27.

Four Home Depots

Four Home Depots were fined for not requiring face coverings while in the store. Those four stores include:

Home Depot located at 3756 Milton Ave. in Camillus

Home Depot located at 7922 Brewerton Rd. in Cicero

Home Depot located at 3861 NY Rt. 31 in Clay

Home Depot located at 5814 Bridge Street in East Syracuse

The Camillus location was served a fine on July 15, while the three other locations were served fines on July 14.

All locations paid $1,000 to the county on Oct. 16.

Inside Out Tavern in Syracuse

The Inside Out Tavern located at 2208 Lemoyne Ave. in Syracuse didn’t require face coverings and didn’t enforce social distancing.

The business was served a fine on Oct. 2, which they appealed on Nov. 9.

4 Lowe’s

Four Lowe’s were fined for not requiring face coverings while in the store. Those four stores include:

Lowe’s located at 5377 W. Genesee St. in Camillus

Lowe’s located at 5701 E. Circle Dr. in Cicero

Lowe’s located at 3856 NY Rt. 31 in Clay

Lowe’s located at 131 Simon Drive in DeWitt

The Cicero location was served a fine on July 14, while the other three locations were served fines on July 15.

The Cicero location appealed its fine on July 22, while the three other locations appealed their fines on July 16.

Salt City Billiards and Sports Pub in Mattydale

The Salt City Billiards and Sports Pub located at 1900 Brewerton Rd. #5 in Mattydale was unauthorized to operate.

They were served a fine on Nov. 6, but prior to that, they were served a business shutdown notice on Oct. 12.

Saltine Warrior Sports Bar in Syracuse

The Saltine Warrior Sports Bar located at 214 West Water St. in Syracuse committed several violations.

The business didn’t require face coverings, didn’t enforce social distancing, was unauthorized to operate and didn’t monitor the required 100 feet perimeter surrounding the business.

They were served a fine on Nov. 7.