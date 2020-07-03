Several potential COVID-19 exposures announced for Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced several businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 on Friday.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.

6/24

Time of exposure: 11:20 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper located on Auert Avenue in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/8/20

6/27

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart located at 710 Horatio Street in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/11/20

6/28

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Life in Christ Church located at 25 Robinson Rd. in Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/12/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Ocean Blue – outdoor dining located at 118 Columbia Street in Utica

Wore mask: Not when seated

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/12/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi located at 121 Herkimer Road in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/12/20

6/30

Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General located at 34 Chenango Ave. in Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/14/20

7/2

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford located at 1122 Mohawk Street in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/16/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your doctor immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

For more news regarding coronavirus and Oneida County, click here.