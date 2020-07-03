Several potential COVID-19 exposures announced for Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced several businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 on Friday.
If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.
6/24
- Time of exposure: 11:20 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Price Chopper located on Auert Avenue in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/8/20
6/27
- Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart located at 710 Horatio Street in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/11/20
6/28
- Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Place of exposure: Life in Christ Church located at 25 Robinson Rd. in Clinton
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/12/20
- Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Ocean Blue – outdoor dining located at 118 Columbia Street in Utica
- Wore mask: Not when seated
- Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/12/20
- Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Aldi located at 121 Herkimer Road in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/12/20
6/30
- Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Dollar General located at 34 Chenango Ave. in Clinton
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/14/20
7/2
- Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Hannaford located at 1122 Mohawk Street in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/16/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your doctor immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more news regarding coronavirus and Oneida County, click here.
