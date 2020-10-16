Several potential public exposures to COVID-19 in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is warning residents of possible exposure to COVID-19 at four area businesses.

If you were at any of the following locations on the following dates and times listed you should monitor yourself for signs of COVID-19 for fourteen days after the exposure.

Monday, October 5
12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Walmart
710 Horatio Street., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/19/20

Saturday, October 10
12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)
CVS
139 W. Main St., Waterville
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/24/20

Sunday, October 11
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)
CVS
139 W. Main St., Waterville
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/25/20

Monday, October 12
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Celtic Harp
805 Varick St., Utica
Wore mask: Not while seated
Symptom monitoring period: through 10/26/20

Wednesday, October 14
12:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm (employee shift)
Hamilton College Book Store
198 College Hill Road, Clinton
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: through 10/28/20

If you were in any of these businesses at the times and dates mentioned, the health department asks that you monitor yourself for COVID symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu and include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If you develop symptoms, stay home and contact your medical provider for further guidance on testing. In an emergency, call 911.

Stay Connected