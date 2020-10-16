Several potential public exposures to COVID-19 in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is warning residents of possible exposure to COVID-19 at four area businesses.

If you were at any of the following locations on the following dates and times listed you should monitor yourself for signs of COVID-19 for fourteen days after the exposure.

Monday, October 5

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Walmart

710 Horatio Street., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/19/20

Saturday, October 10

12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)

CVS

139 W. Main St., Waterville

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/24/20

Sunday, October 11

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)

CVS

139 W. Main St., Waterville

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/25/20

Monday, October 12

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Celtic Harp

805 Varick St., Utica

Wore mask: Not while seated

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/26/20

Wednesday, October 14

12:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm (employee shift)

Hamilton College Book Store

198 College Hill Road, Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 10/28/20

If you were in any of these businesses at the times and dates mentioned, the health department asks that you monitor yourself for COVID symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu and include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you develop symptoms, stay home and contact your medical provider for further guidance on testing. In an emergency, call 911.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9