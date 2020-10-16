UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is warning residents of possible exposure to COVID-19 at four area businesses.
If you were at any of the following locations on the following dates and times listed you should monitor yourself for signs of COVID-19 for fourteen days after the exposure.
Monday, October 5
12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Walmart
710 Horatio Street., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/19/20
Saturday, October 10
12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)
CVS
139 W. Main St., Waterville
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/24/20
Sunday, October 11
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)
CVS
139 W. Main St., Waterville
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/25/20
Monday, October 12
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Celtic Harp
805 Varick St., Utica
Wore mask: Not while seated
Symptom monitoring period: through 10/26/20
Wednesday, October 14
12:45 p.m. to 5:00 pm (employee shift)
Hamilton College Book Store
198 College Hill Road, Clinton
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: through 10/28/20
If you were in any of these businesses at the times and dates mentioned, the health department asks that you monitor yourself for COVID symptoms.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you develop symptoms, stay home and contact your medical provider for further guidance on testing. In an emergency, call 911.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Several potential public exposures to COVID-19 in Oneida County
- WATCH: Showers and clouds depart, the chill moves in for tonight
- CNY ‘Can Man’ Is Helping To Fight Cancer One Can At A Time
- Onondaga County sets new record for registered voters and absentee ballots
- Consumer Reports: How to handle a headache
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App