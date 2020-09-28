Several public exposures to COVID-19 in Oneida County include church, golf course, and stores

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is making residents aware of several potential exposures to COVID-19. If you may have been impacted by one of the following public places, please monitor your health over the next 14 days for symptoms of COVID-19.

Bethel Baptist Church

215 Church Street, Prospect

Sunday, September 20 from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Woodgate Pines Golf Course

2965 Hayes Road West, Boonville

Tuesday, September 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

ALDI

Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Thursday, September 24 from 5 p.m. to 5:25 p.m.

Boscov’s

Sangertown Square, New Hartford

Friday, September 25 from 4:45 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

Walmart

Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Friday, September 25 from 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance on testing. If you are someone with underlying illnesses, contact your doctor even if symptoms are mild.