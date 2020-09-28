Several public exposures to COVID-19 in Oneida County include church, golf course, and stores

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is making residents aware of several potential exposures to COVID-19. If you may have been impacted by one of the following public places, please monitor your health over the next 14 days for symptoms of COVID-19.

Bethel Baptist Church

  • 215 Church Street, Prospect
  • Sunday, September 20 from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Woodgate Pines Golf Course

  • 2965 Hayes Road West, Boonville
  • Tuesday, September 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

ALDI

  • Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
  • Thursday, September 24 from 5 p.m. to 5:25 p.m.

Boscov’s

  • Sangertown Square, New Hartford
  • Friday, September 25 from 4:45 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

Walmart

  • Commercial Drive, New Hartford
  • Friday, September 25 from 5:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your primary care provider for further guidance on testing. If you are someone with underlying illnesses, contact your doctor even if symptoms are mild.

