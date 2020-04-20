Live Now
Shake Shack returning $10M it received from the Paycheck Protection Program

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A bread delivery is made to a Shake Shack restaurant in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The burger chain Shake Shack says it will return a small-business loan it got to help weather the coronavirus crisis after topping up its funding. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Shake Shack is giving back during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with the national burger chain said the company will return the $10 million it got from the Paycheck Protection Program.

In a statement, company officials said that the company would benefit from the financial boost, but that it isn’t keeping the funds because it has access to capital that others do not.

The Paycheck Protection Program was meant to help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. Its funds dried up within two weeks.

