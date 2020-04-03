Shop for groceries safely

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Grocery stores are one of the few essential businesses still filled with people every day. That’s why its important to remember best practices when going shopping.

Experts say one of the most important things to remember is don’t touch your face while you’re in the store.

“The thing is because it’s a respiratory illness the aerosols have to…entry point that way,” said Dr. Randy Worobo, Department of Food Science, Cornell University.

You should also clean your hands with sanitizer as soon as you leave the store and wash your hands when you get home.