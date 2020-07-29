SIDA accepting applications for COVID-19 relief for small businesses, non-profits

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Industrial Development Agency, or SIDA, is offering loans and grants to small businesses and non-profits to help with costs associated with COVID-19.
SIDA has $175,000 that can help businesses and non-profits with costs pertaining to coronavirus, including:
Grants between $500 and $10,000 to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) or to acquire and install fixtures to prevent the spread of the virus
Loans between $3,000 and $25,000 for any purpose related to responding to the pandemic
The programs are for places that are located in the City of Syracuse and have fewer than 50 employees and have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
“SIDA is an important partner to many businesses and non-profits in Syracuse, and the agency is again demonstrating its support for our City,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “The pandemic had an immediate impact on many organizations. Its effect is still being felt, so SIDA’s assistance is vital now to help businesses and non-profits continue to function and to be able to contribute to the health of our City.”
Applications are due by August 14. Click here to fill one out.
