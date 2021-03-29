Sign up for Cayuga County COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 31

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. at the Fingerlakes Mall in Auburn.

You are eligible for this clinic if you fall under Phase 1A or Phase 1B of the New York State guidance, which includes all people aged 30 and older. Those between the ages of 18-29 who have a qualifying health condition are also eligible. We are not requiring a doctor’s note for those ages 18-29, but you will attest to being eligible when you register for your vaccine.

For the full list of those who qualify, click here.

You must have an appointment to receive a vaccine at this clinic. To register for an appointment, please visit the Cayuga County Health Department website.