Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During a daily Facebook Live update, it was announced that there are six new cases of coronavirus in Onondaga County. That brings the total to 13 positive cases in the county.

Three of the new cases were already in quarantine, the three are new and the contacts of those people are being investigated.

County Executive Ryan McMahon hopes to have the number negative test results later this afternoon, but said it would be at least 300.

County Health commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta says the people with positive test results range in age from early 20’s to mid 70’s, both male and female, the young are still vulnerable.

She added, “this is not an old people’s disease.”

Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

The public needs to step up and protect not just themselves, but others in our community who are most vulnerable to getting severely ill. Below are simple steps everyone can take to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and help “flatten the curve”:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay informed about COVID-19

Be aware of false information circulating on the internet. Accurate and up-to-date information is available from:

Onondaga County Health Department: ongov.net/health/coronavirus.html

New York State Department of Health: health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Any phone numbers you may need to call during the coronavirus can be accessed here.

