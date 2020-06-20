Six new COVID-19 cases linked to Oswego apple packaging plant

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department continues to monitor a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases at an apple processing plant.

On Friday, six new COVID-19 cases were linked to Champlain Valley Specialty in the Town of Oswego. The cluster found at Champlain Valley Specialty now has 40 coronavirus cases linked to them.

Of the 40 positive cases, 35 are from residents of Oswego County. The other five positive cases are from employees at Champlain Valley Specialty that live in neighboring counties like Wayne and Onondaga.

This spike of coronavirus cases was identified earlier in the week, and the New York State Health Department was called in to assist with testing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9