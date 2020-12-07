Skaneateles CSD moves to remote learning this week

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students in the Skaneateles Central School District will be learning remotely through this week after an increase in the number of students and staff who are under quarantine for COVID-19.

The district first switched to remote learning on Friday, December 4, and has plans to return to in-person learning on Monday, December 14.

