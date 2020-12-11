Skaneateles School District extending remote learning for some grades

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Skaneateles School District is extending remote learning for certain grades starting next week:
- Kindergarten students will remain in distance learning until Monday, December 21.
- Grades one through seven will resume in-person instruction this coming Monday, December 14.
- Grades eight through twelve will return on January 4.
The district does say, however, that these dates are subject to change.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Second stimulus checks: Congress stuck as McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal
- Lost painting worth more than a quarter-million dollars found by dumpster
- The Electoral College votes Monday, here’s how it works
- Opponents, including other states, blast Texas challenge to election results in GA, MI, PA, WI
- Recycling bin do’s and don’ts: Holiday edition
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App