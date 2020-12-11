Skaneateles School District extending remote learning for some grades

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Skaneateles School District is extending remote learning for certain grades starting next week:

  • Kindergarten students will remain in distance learning until Monday, December 21.
  • Grades one through seven will resume in-person instruction this coming Monday, December 14.
  • Grades eight through twelve will return on January 4.

The district does say, however, that these dates are subject to change.

