Slight uptick in positive coronavirus cases in Central New York

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, while coronavirus cases are, overall, down throughout the state, there is a slight uptick of cases in Central New York.

During his briefing on Thursday, Cuomo said this could be because of an outbreak of positive coronavirus cases at Champlain Valley Specialities, an apple packing plant in the Town of Oswego.

“The only caution sign across the state is Central New York. 0.6, 1.3, 1.1. How did you go from 0.6 to 1.3 to 1.4? Something happened, maybe. That’s right. So then we go back to the tracing function, which is up and running, go trace the positives and see if they lead us to anything. They did. In Central New York, Oswego, there is an apple manufacturing plant where they take apples and they process apples for sale. And there is a cluster of cases in that apple manufacturing plant, about 34 positives in one plant. That’s bad news. But it’s also good news. That’s the way this is supposed to work. You see an increase in the numbers, you trace the increase. Does it lead anywhere? Were they at the same party, are they at the same employer, were they at the same protest? In Oswego, they were working in the same plant. Get to that plant, address it. But other than that, all the numbers have been good,” Cuomo said.

The facility in Oswego employes 170 people, and there is no word on if all the employees have been tested.

On Tuesday, Oswego County Health Director Jiacheng Huang said his team noticed an uptick in cases last week and called in the state to help. When the test results do come in, he expects to see another uptick.

“We expect this will go up a bit because this really shows the virus is still in our community, in community transmission,” said Huang. “I still encourage the people diligently, wash your hands, face masking, and social distancing.”