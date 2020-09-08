Small business struggling to survive amid coronavirus cancellations

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus pandemic is running some small businesses into the ground. Including a bed and breakfast in Hamilton, that’s struggling to make up for losses they had in the spring.

Karen Holcomb and the Holcomb Bed and Breakfast started feeling the impacts of cancellations back in March when the pandemic closed schools and halted travel.

It’s not any better. “That money has been exhausted,” said Holcomb. She’s down about $45,000 in cancellations.

Without more grant money coming in, her family has had to move into the bed and breakfast. They’re hoping they can rent their family home to help with the bills.

“We’re just praying to ride this out until the spring,” said Holcomb. She’s counting on nearby colleges like Colgate to stay open.

Normally, they save money through spring summer and early fall but they didn’t have that income to rely on this year.

“We’re praying that a few parents will come. December and January are always slow,” said Holcomb. “Part of me says, ‘wow if Colgate does have to close, maybe there are some seniors that will want to stay in town.'”

If parents don’t check-in, they won’t have enough revenue to survive the spring.

“Alumni have sent us deposits for future reservations to help us hold on so really, all we can do is try,” she said.

Holcomb has been comparing notes with owners of other bed and breakfasts. They’re all hoping they can weather the storm, at least for their clients.

“The friendships that we’ve made over the years is amazing and those friendships are what keep us going,” said Holcomb.

