Social distancing causing people to spread love through isolation

Coronavirus
(WSYR-TV) — People are spending their time inside with a new mission: trying to spread love through isolation.

Some new social media challenges are encouraging people to put up messages and art on their windows for essential workers to see.

Cut-out hearts and drawings are on homes from Canada to Norway to Michigan. Many parents even got their kids in on the fun to help pass the time.

The goal is to show first responders, sanitation workers and delivery drivers that they are not forgotten.

This comes as much of the world lives in isolation to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

