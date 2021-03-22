Social gathering limits increase in New York

(WSYR-TV) — New guidance for indoor and outdoor gatherings takes effect Monday.

Outdoor gathering capacity will increase from 10 to 25 people. Indoor gatherings will stay capped at 10 people.

Social gathering limits for public spaces will increase to 100 people for indoor spaces and 200 for outdoor.

Beginning April 2, event and arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity for up to 11 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. With attendee testing, capacity increases to 150 people indoor, 500 people outdoors.