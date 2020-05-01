Live Now
City of Syracuse updates residents on COVID-19 impact
Solvay man comes home after spending five weeks in hospital fighting coronavirus

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Solvay man says he’s thankful to be back home after spending more than a month in the hospital battling COVID-19. 

Chuck Trudell, 71, says he asked his wife to take him to the hospital on March 28. The next thing he remembered was waking up a few days ago. 

While in the hospital, Trudell fell into full respiratory failure and was moved to ICU. He was then put on a ventilator for two weeks.  He then went into a coma. 

His wife, Pat, says she did not know from one day to the next whether he was going to make it.  

Trudell spent two weeks in ICU at Upstate, then another week still at Upstate, but out of ICU. He was then sent to Loretto for rehabilitation for two weeks.  

Friday, family and friends lined the street where the Trudells live to welcome Chuck home. They surprised him with signs showing support. 

“I’ll tell you what. That’s scary. You don’t realize how close you are to death,” Trudell said.

He says his first meal at home will be his wife’s spaghetti.

