Solvay School employee tests positive for COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — A Solvay School employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Jay Tinklepaugh, the superintendent of schools, they have been working with the Onondaga County Department of Health and are in contact with any staff or students who could have been exposed.

If you have not been contacted by the Onondaga County Health Department then your child was not exposed.

We continue to work to support our students, families and employees during this difficult time and appreciate your cooperation. News like this can be received with mixed emotions from our community. Rest assured the safety and health of our students and staff are our top priority.

Jay Tinklepaugh – Superintendent of Schools

Tinklepaugh said that school counselors and staff can be assistance to those who need to talk to someone.

