Some auto insurance companies returning money to customers during COVID-19 pandemic

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

(WSYR-TV) — Some auto insurance companies are giving money back to their customers because people are driving less during the pandemic.

Allstate officials said it will refund about 15 percent of premiums paid by customers in April and May, for a total of $600 million.

American Family Insurance officials said the company will give back about $50 per car, which comes to a total of $200 million overall.

Both insurance companies said they are expanding coverage for customers who use their own vehicles to deliver food and medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

