(WSYR-TV) – As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the New York State Health Department has notified Central New York hospitals they can resume elective surgeries, only if they meet criteria based on hospital bed capacity and COVID infection rates.
The Central New York hospitals that can resume elective procedures are…
In December, Governor Kathy Hochul signed an Executive Order giving the NYS Health Department authority to postpone non-essential, non-urgent elective surgeries at hospitals with limited capacity.
On Friday, NYS DOH conducted and released an assessment. The following hospitals no longer meet the criteria for limiting elective procedures and can plan to resume them as soon as the hospital is operationally ready.
- Oswego Hospital
- Crouse Hospital, Syracuse
- St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- Little Falls Hospital
- A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare – Amsterdam Memorial Campus
The following hospitals can resume non-essential elective procedures only because the hospital is in a region with sufficient bed capacity. However, this can change in the NYS DOH’s next assessment.
If the hospital’s region does meet criteria and the hospital is above 90% on the next assessment or due to other factors, NYS DOH says the hospital will have to operate under a service limitation for elective procedures.
- Upstate Community Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare St. Luke’s Division
- Oneida Health Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Medical Center
- Erie County Medical Center
- The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua at WCA
- Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
- Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
The following five hospitals can only resume non-essential elective procedures if patients can be discharged and do not require an overnight stay. If patients do require admission, these hospitals are required to postpone elective procedures.
- Geneva General Hospital
- The Unity Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Highland Hospital