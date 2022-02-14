(WSYR-TV) – As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the New York State Health Department has notified Central New York hospitals they can resume elective surgeries, only if they meet criteria based on hospital bed capacity and COVID infection rates.

The Central New York hospitals that can resume elective procedures are…

Upstate Community Hospital

SUNY Upstate Medical University

St. Joseph’s Hospital

Crouse Hospital

Oswego Hospital

Oneida Health Hospital

Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare St. Luke’s Division

St. Elizabeth Medical Center

In December, Governor Kathy Hochul signed an Executive Order giving the NYS Health Department authority to postpone non-essential, non-urgent elective surgeries at hospitals with limited capacity.

On Friday, NYS DOH conducted and released an assessment. The following hospitals no longer meet the criteria for limiting elective procedures and can plan to resume them as soon as the hospital is operationally ready.

Oswego Hospital

Crouse Hospital, Syracuse

St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse

Sisters of Charity Hospital

Little Falls Hospital

A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital

St. Mary’s Healthcare – Amsterdam Memorial Campus

The following hospitals can resume non-essential elective procedures only because the hospital is in a region with sufficient bed capacity. However, this can change in the NYS DOH’s next assessment.

If the hospital’s region does meet criteria and the hospital is above 90% on the next assessment or due to other factors, NYS DOH says the hospital will have to operate under a service limitation for elective procedures.

Upstate Community Hospital

SUNY Upstate Medical University

Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare St. Luke’s Division

Oneida Health Hospital

St. Elizabeth Medical Center

Erie County Medical Center

The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital

Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital

UPMC Chautauqua at WCA

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Bertrand Chaffee Hospital

The following five hospitals can only resume non-essential elective procedures if patients can be discharged and do not require an overnight stay. If patients do require admission, these hospitals are required to postpone elective procedures.