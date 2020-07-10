Some positive COVID-19 cases in Tompkins Co. have been linked to Fourth of July gatherings

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department announced that there have been positive COVID-19 cases related to some Fourth of July gatherings.

The cases are connected to out-of-state travel to states with significant increases in cases. Some of those cases are connected to local, social gatherings where social distancing was not practiced and masks were not worn.

We have come a long way, but we are not done with COVID-19. I strongly remind all residents to remain vigilant and take all precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People traveling are still bringing the disease into our community, increasing the potential of spread. The Health Department is discouraging all non-essential travel to affected states. Masks are required in public spaces, especially indoors, where distance cannot be maintained. Masks and face-coverings are a simple measure we can all take to prevent exposing others to the virus. Frank Kruppa — Tompkins County Public Health Director

If you travel to a state on the travel advisory list sent out by New York State, you are required to quarantine for 14 days once you return.

Completing the full 14 days of quarantine is critical to keeping the disease from spreading. Getting tested does not replace the full quarantine because a test is only one moment in time; you could test negative one day and positive a few days later as the disease incubates or you are exposed to a new source of COVID-19. We all have to stay vigilant. Frank Kruppa — Tompkins County Public Health Director

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms or is concerned about being exposed should get tested.

You can get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To pre-register for an appointment, call (607) 319-5708 or click here.

Everyone can take the following steps to help stop the spread of coronavirus:

Refrain from traveling to states that are listed in the New York Travel Advisory

Practice social distancing

Wear a mask in public places

Wash hands well and often

Avoid close and continued contact with people that do not live with you

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Check on friends, coworkers, neighbors and family through calls or texts

If you would like to file a complaint about a business or social gathering, click here.