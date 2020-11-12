Some schools in LaFayette district going remote the rest of the week

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some of the schools in the LaFayette School District will be moving to remote learning on Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13 after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was last in class on Monday, November 9 and was transported to and from school by a family member.

Out of an abundance of caution, the LaFayette Jr/Sr High School, LaFayette Big Picture School, and OCM BOCES LaFayette High School classes will switch to digital instruction. LaFayette students who participate in the Thompson Road Career and Technical Education classes will attend via digital instruction on Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13.