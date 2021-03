SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning March 17, all Syracuse University employees who are required to work in person and on campus will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The school says it got clarification from the state. They’ll be eligible under the “in-person college faculty or essential in-person staff” category just added to the eligibility list. The guidance also extends to some student workers who have public-facing and in-person roles.