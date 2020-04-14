South Korea sending COVID-19 test kits to United States

Medical staff members arrive for a duty shift at Dongsan Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Park Dong-ju/Yonhap via AP)

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — One of the biggest challenges health officials in the U.S. have faced in battling the COVID-19 virus was the lack of test kits.

While improving, the lack of testing availability continues to be an issue.

One country that grabbed headlines early on for its handling of COVID-19 was South Korea — where testing large numbers of people in a short period of time led to success in combating the virus.

South Korean test kits ordered by FEMA are headed to the U.S. There are 600,000 test kits.

The Korean foreign minister confirmed this on Monday.

The shipment comes a month after President Donald Trump spoke with the South Korean president about the pandemic — asking for help with medical equipment.