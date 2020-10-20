South Seneca CSD to close early Tuesday, and move to remote instruction on Wednesday and Thursday

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The South Seneca Central School District will be closing early on Tuesday, October 20, and remove to remote instruction for Wednesday and Thursday after a student tests positive for COVID-19.

In a letter posted on the district’s website, the district was informed on Tuesday morning that a high school student tested positive for COVID-19. The student was last in school on Friday, October 16. The letter says that members of the household of the student who tested positive have been in both of the district’s buildings, so the decision has been made to dismiss students early on Tuesday. The middle and high school students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m., and elementary students will be dismissed at 2:15 p.m. The entire district will participate in remote learning on Wednesday and Thursday.

The district says they will make a determination about returning to in-person instruction at a later date.

The district also had a student test positive for COVID-19 last week.

