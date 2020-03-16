Closings
Special enrollment for uninsured New Yorkers now available as coronavirus cases climb

Coronavirus
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The New York State of Health and the New York State Department of Financial Services have made a special enrollment period available for uninsured New Yorkers as novel coronavirus cases climb.

Individuals can enroll in Qualified Health Plans through NY State of Health or directly through insurers from now until April 15th for coverage effective on April 1st.

Those eligible for other NY State of Health programs like Medicaid, Essential Plan, and Child Health Plus, can enroll year-round.

This special enrollment period hopes to discourage individuals from avoiding coronavirus testing or medical care for fear of the cost. As directed by Governor Cuomo, all New York insurers will waive cost-sharing for a COVID-19 testing. This includes NY State of Health plans.

You can apply for coverage through NY State of Health online at NYStateofHealth.ny.gov or by phone at 855-355-5777.

